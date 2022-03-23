[Watch] MI captain Rohit Sharma smacks bowlers for fun in training ahead of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has kickstarted his training for IPL 2022, which is scheduled to commence on March 26 (Saturday).

Sharma joined the squad in Mumbai after the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The 34-year-old cricketer has had a couple of good sessions and has looked all set to lead the franchise from the front.

The Mumbai franchise recently shared a small clip of their captain dispatching the bowlers all over the park for fun in the nets. Sharma looked in sublime touch, timing the ball to perfection. The Mumbai Indians captioned the post:

"End the day with a Hitman Special Goodnight, Paltan! #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 MI TV."

The dashing opener from Mumbai has had a couple of poor outings in the recent past and will hope to hit the ground running when MI begin their IPL 2022 campaign.

Rohit Sharma had a mixed outing last season, scoring 381 runs in 13 games at an average of 29.30, including a half-century.

"I will open the batting" - Rohit Sharma reveals Mumbai Indians' opening pair

The Mumbai captain has also confirmed the team's opening combination, saying that he would open the innings alongside young wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan. Addressing a virtual press conference, Rohit Sharma said:

"I will open the batting. I've been doing that in the past so I'm looking forward to opening with Ishan."

Mumbai head coach Mahela Jayawardene also seconded the skipper, saying that the combination picked is the best opening pair for the side. The former Sri Lankan captain said:

"I think Rohit and Ishan is a good combination up top and Ishan is also a wicketkeeper, and there are very few who can bat in the top three."

After Rohit and Ishan, Mumbai will only have Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard to hold the fort for them in the middle-order. They will have to rely on youngsters like Tilak Verma and Sanjay Yadav to step up.

The five-time IPL champions will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar