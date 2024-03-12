[Watch] MI pacer Arjun Tendulkar nails yorkers in nets ahead of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar nailed yorkers in a net session ahead of IPL 2024. He recently joined the MI camp to begin preparations for the upcoming season. The Mumbai franchise will begin their journey in IPL 2024 with a match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 24 in Ahmedabad.

The five-time champions took to their official Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse of Arjun Tendulkar's searing yorkers in the practice session. In the video, we can see Arjun bowling the yorkers well at the toes of the batter, making him lose balance.

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut last year. He played four games and picked up three wickets while conceding runs at a high economy rate of 9.36.

"It's going to be a considerably better side with him in the playing XI" - Tom Moody on MI having Jasprit Bumrah available for IPL 2024

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody recently opined that Mumbai Indians' bowling department received a massive boost for IPL 2024 with the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who missed last season due to injury.

On the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Moody analyzed MI's bowling department, saying:

"Jasprit Bumrah in any side, it's going to be a considerably better side with him in the playing XI than not in the playing XI. So missing a player like Jasprit Bumrah is a massive miss. He can not only take wickets in the powerplay but he has got that incredible ability to close games out at the death. So they are really adding to their strength by having such a world-class bowler fit and available."

On the challenges and expectations for new captain Hardik Pandya, Moody continued:

"They (MI) expect nothing but excellence, which is what you will expect of any high-performance environment. So Hardik's challenge is managing that expectation and allowing himself and his whole team to be able to play with that freedom, without that pressure sort of filtering into the dressing room."

