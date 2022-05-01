[Watch] "Captain RO cha birthday aur pehle jeet ki khushi"- MI shares a glimpse of the celebrations on MI daily 

Mumbai Indians (MI) players finally tasted their first victory of the season last night after beating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 44 of IPL 2022. It was a much-needed one for the five-time champions as they had lost eight matches on the trot before this contest.

After the conclusion of the match, the players congratulated each other and cut a cake in their hotel to celebrate their victory.

The Mumbai franchise gave their ardent fans a sneak peek of it through MI daily by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In it, fans can catch a glimpse of the activities of players throughout Saturday.

Mumbai Indians shared the following post and captioned it:

"Captain RO cha birthday aur pehle jeet ki khushi 👉 Aaj ka ekdum special hai! 🤩💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians"

You can watch the video below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

MI will square off against GT on May 6 in their next match

Mumbai Indians still find themselves in 10th position in the points table even after bagging their first victory of the season.

They will be looking to build on this winning momentum and pile up another win when they take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next match on May 6 (Friday). The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this contest.

Even though their chances of reaching the playoffs are almost nill, MI can cause trouble for other teams if they manage to win their remaining games.

Here is their schedule for the rest of their league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Edited by Arjun Panchadar