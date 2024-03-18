[Watch] MI release their anthem ahead of IPL 2024; features Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and other key stars

Mumbai Indians (MI) released their official anthem ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 edition on Monday (March 18). Many star players, including Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan, featured in the video.

Most players have already linked up in the team's camp in Mumbai and started preparations for the upcoming season.

It is a fresh start for the franchise under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, who took over after Rohit Sharma's highly successful decade-long reign. Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign will begin on March 24 with a clash against Hardik Pandya's previous team, Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad.

The Mumbai franchise took to their official X handle on Monday evening and shared their anthem 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' for IPL 2024.

You can watch the video below:

"I feel they can win IPL 2024"- Aakash Chopra on MI ahead of new season

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of IPL 2024. He pointed out that the Hardik Pandya-led side has a solid Indian core, which is not the case with most other teams.

Chopra predicted that Mumbai have a great chance to go all the way and win their sixth trophy this season for the same reason. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"Most teams that go on to win the IPL have a solid Indian core. We have seen that teams that are overdependent on their foreign players eventually end up faltering. When you look at the Mumbai players, there's a wealth of experience in their Indian core with seven players having India caps. Normally the Indian core is a weakness with teams but not with Mumbai and that's why I feel they can win IPL 2024."

He continued:

"Suryakumar Yadav hasn't played cricket for a while so even he will be hungry. Jasprit Bumrah is back in the IPL after missing last season and they just have an incredible combination. They can play multiple overseas pacers if they want. Their players have the hunger."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.