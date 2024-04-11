[Watch] MI's Jasprit Bumrah goes bang-bang and rocks RCB with double strike during IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah once again proved why he was arguably the best T20 bowler in the world with a sensational over at the backend of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) innings on Thursday, April 11.

Bumrah conceded just five runs in the 17th over and picked up wickets on back-to-back deliveries to push RCB further behind in their quest to get a 200-plus score. Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik had set themselves up nicely to explode at the backend of the innings.

However, Du Plessis failed to get the low full toss from Bumrah right out of the middle and Tim David completed a fine running catch at long-on. Here's the video:

Another big-hitter Mahipal Lomror walked out to the crease and could have added crucial runs given the form he was in. But a toe-crusher from Jasprit Bumrah was just too good for the southpaw as he was adjudged LBW for a golden duck. Here's the video:

There was daylight between Jasprit Bumrah and the other MI bowlers and that was seen in the level of their performances.

Jasprit Bumrah's five-for stops RCB from getting past 200

Most of the bowlers had an economy rate beyond 10, while Bumrah finished with stunning figures of 5/21. The big wicket of Virat Kohli upfront was massive as Bumrah gave the hosts the momentum they needed.

Then the double strikes in the 17th and the 19th over helped him complete a brilliant five-wicket haul and also made him the current Purple Cap holder. RCB, however, will not be too disappointed with 196/8 on the board as Dhinesh Karthik scored a special half-century to get them as close to the 200-run mark as possible.

The target for MI could have been well beyond 200 had it not been for Bumrah's yet another sensational outing.