[Watch] MI stars Ishan Kishan and Tim David wrestle during a recent warmup session

Mumbai Indians (MI) players Ishan Kishan and Tim David engaged in a fun wrestling duel during a recent practice session. The MI contingent are currently preparing for their final league match of IPL 2024 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the match on Friday, May 17.

The Mumbai franchise took to their official X handle and shared a video to give a glimpse of the fun time of players during a practice session. In it, Ishan Kishan and Tim David could be seen wrestling each other in a friendly manner on the ground.

"Warning: These are trained professionals, don't try this at home #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @ishankishan51 @timdavid8

"I feel Mumbai has always been a setup where the team has always come first" - Ambati Rayudu on MI after their poor show in IPL 2024

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu recently gave his opinion on the potential reasons behind the struggles of MI in IPL 2024. Under new captain Hardik Pandya, the transition has been tough as the 5-time champions lost nine out of their 13 games so far. They were the first team to get eliminated from the playoff race this season and are currently at the bottom of the points table.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room on Mumba Indians' dismal performances in IPL 2024, Rayudu said:

"I feel Mumbai has always been a setup where the team has always come first. The individuals were part of a team and the owners, players and even Sachin Paaji used to feel that we are all part of one Mumbai Indians team. But right now I feel there are too many individual powerhouses in the side and not just one sort of direction to take."

Analyzing MI's journey in IPL 2024, he added:

"This season right from the start we have seen everyone talk about everything else rather than Mumbai Indians as a team. If there is someone who is not willing to come on board, no matter how tough it is, you have to get rid of them and get players who want to play for the team. I am sure they would want to build a side where everyone wants to play for Mumbai Indians than their own self."

