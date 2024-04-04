[Watch] MI teammates Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis engage in table tennis battle during IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) teammates Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis engaged in a table tennis battle during the off-time of the IPL 2024 season.

It is worth remembering that the duo battled it out on the table last year during the IPL, with the game even producing some friendly banter between the two. It was much the same on this occasion with both players highly competitive and having friendly exchanges during the game.

Brevis, who hails from South Africa, also hosted Tilak during India's tour of the Rainbow Nation in December last year and the pair played table tennis even then.

While Tilak Varma won the first round of the table tennis battle against Dewald Brevis, the Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle shared the highlights of their second round that saw Tilak emerge victorious again.

Tilak has been in excellent form this season, leading MI with 121 runs at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 147.56.

Meanwhile, Brevis started the tournament with an impressive 46 in MI's season opener but registered a golden duck in their latest outing against the Rajasthan Royals.

Unfortunately for MI, it has not been all fun and games thus far in the IPL, with the side losing its opening three games to find themselves at the bottom of the table.

MI are the only side without a win in IPL 2024

After the first phase of IPL 2024, MI remains the lone side without a single win, losing all three of their games.

Mumbai have struggled to deal with the outside noise surrounding Hardik Pandya taking over as captain from Rohit Sharma during the off-season. The ace all-rounder has made some questionable calls as captain on the field while being faced with cold receptions from the crowd.

After coasting for most of their run chase against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the season opener, MI fell apart in the end to lose by six runs.

A disastrous bowling performance in their second outing saw MI concede an IPL record 277/3 to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) before losing by 31 runs. Things went from bad to worse in their latest clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they were blown out by six wickets.

While MI aren't alien to slow starts, they are almost entering must-win territory to garner playoff qualification hopes.

The five-time champions will hope to open their win account when they take on the struggling Delhi Capitals in their next encounter on Sunday, April 7.