[Watch] MI and UPW players in shock as Hayley Matthews faces hilarious DRS howler in WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Hayley Matthews survived a close call through an absolute umpiring howler, which was, interestingly, due to a glitch in technology.

The DRS (Decision Review System) technology was used to help the on-field umpires make accurate decisions. But this time around, it almost created an illusion that could have been unfair to the batter.

UP Warriorz (UPW) spinner Sophie Ecclestone yorked Matthews with a full delivery and the batter jammed the ball just in time. However, both Ecclestone and skipper Alyssa Healy weren't sure whether the ball hit Matthews' shoe before hitting her bat. After some deliberation, the team went for a review and this is when the real controversy began.

While replays clearly showed that the ball hit the bat first and then got deflected onto her shoes, the split-screen vision on UltraEdge told a different story. The split-screen showed that the ball hit her shoes first, and then her bat.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Hayley Matthews was given Not Out. Then Out. Then again Not Out.



Bizarre



📸: JioCinema



#UPWvMI #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter What just happened?Hayley Matthews was given Not Out. Then Out. Then again Not Out.Bizarre📸: JioCinema What just happened? 😳Hayley Matthews was given Not Out. Then Out. Then again Not Out. Bizarre 😅📸: JioCinema#UPWvMI #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/DwxS7eKkgl

Players from both teams were absolutely baffled to see such a difference between the normal replays and the one shown on the UltraEdge. The decision was overturned and Hayley Matthews couldn't believe what she was seeing. Even the UPW players were in disbelief and were having a discussion.

Eventually, the DRS decision was challenged again and then replays showed something completely different. Hilariously, it was found out later that the initial split-screen spin vision was shown in reverse. After all the confusion, Hayley Matthews was given not out, and rightly so.

MI complete yet another thumping win in WPL 2023

While Matthews' controversial DRS call was a moment that grabbed eyeballs, normal service continued for Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has now won all four of their games so far in WPL 2023.

After a good partnership between Healy and Tahlia McGrath, MI's bowlers pulled things back really well to restrict the opposition to just 159/6. The Warriorz did pick up a couple of wickets, but the partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt ensured MI continued their winning streak.

