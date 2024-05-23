Former cricketers Varun Aaron and Mitchell McClenaghan were at loggerheads over Virat Kohli producing a sensational run out of Dhruv Jurel during the IPL 2024 Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, May 22. There was a lot of debate about whether it should have been a runout.

Kohli's swift pick-up and throw from mid-wicket had Jurel in trouble at the non-striker's end, but Cameron Green didn't collect the ball cleanly. While the Australian dislodged the bails, the ball seemed to be in contact with his wrists and the third umpire adjudged it as out.

While Mitchell McClenaghan claimed that since the ball was not in control it should have been not out, Varun Aaron had a different perspective and said:

"I thought it was out because, I understand sometimes if you don't hold the ball exactly properly, but if somewhere in the vicinity of your palms."

McClenaghan interrupted by saying:

"These are your palms. This is your wrist (gesturing the difference between the two)."

To this, Aaron replied:

"Mitch, you want to do an anatomy class?"

Here's the ESPNcricinfo video:

Expand Tweet

McClenaghan claimed that Green's reaction after dislodging the bails suggested that the latter knew that the rule mentioned he needed to be in control of the ball. However, Aaron claimed that there was no time for the Australian to collect the ball and think about the rules.

Tom Moody agrees with Michell McClangehan on the run-out debate

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody agreed with Mitchell McClenaghan and claimed that as per the law posted by the latter on social media, it should never have been adjudged as a run-out.

Here's what Mitchell McClenaghan had posted:

Expand Tweet

On this, Moody stated:

"I think the keyword is 'held', and when the stumps were broken, the ball wasn't held in the hand. He had lost control of the ball. Yes, it was in contact with his wrist, thumb, but there was no control of the ball. Looking at the actual wording of that law, it is very hard to give that out."

The debate eventually fizzled out as Dhruv Jurel's runout didn't prove to be a massive moment in the game. The Rajasthan Royals beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets and will now head to Chennai to face the SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback