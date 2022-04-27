[Watch] Mohammed Shami cleans up SRH's Kane Williamson with a peach in-swinger

Gujarat Titans (GT) fast bowler Mohammed Shami bowled a ripper of a delivery in the third over to knock off Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson. The two sides faced off on Wedenesday, April 27 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Opting to bowl first, the Titans were off to a flier. Shami and Yash Dayal hit the right areas to put the Hyderabad openers under pressure before the Bengal cricketer produced a stunning delivery to end Williamson's stay in the middle.

Mohammed Shami presented a brilliant seam and the delivery came back in after pitching. Kane Williamson tried to play a loose drive but the ball bisected his bat and pad to rattle the timber.

Watch the clip here:

Despite losing Williamson, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi came hard at the bowlers. Tripathi, who has been in superlative form, took Shami to the cleaners, hitting a six and two boundaries before the Gujarat pacer trapped him LBW.

The umpire turned down the appeal but GT captain Hardik Pandya challenged the decision. Replays showed the ball was hitting wickets and the umpire had to overturn the decision.

Hyderabad were well-placed at 53/2 at the end of the powerplay, with Abhishek leading the charge with the bat.

"There isn't more dangerous new ball bowler in the world than Mohammed Shami" - Mohammad Kaif

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #GTvSRH #IPL2022 Kane v Shami, a classical contest in a T20 world which Shami seems to be winning Kane v Shami, a classical contest in a T20 world which Shami seems to be winning 😄 #GTvSRH #IPL2022 https://t.co/NikLeEoKir

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has been mightily impressed with Shami's returns in IPL 2022 so far. The 31-year-old pacer has scalped 12 wickets in eight matches at an impressive economy of 7.45 runs per over.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match Ki Baat', Mohammad Kaif rated Shami as the most dangerous bowler in world cricket at present.

"Youngsters should learn from Mohammed Shami and if they summarize then they will realize that in Tests, ODIs, and T20s, Shami's bowling remains the same. His seam position is brilliant and the wrist is right behind the ball which makes it land right on the seam."

He added:

"When the ball lands on the seam, there will be movement and that is Mohammed Shami's strength. With the new ball, there isn't a more dangerous bowler than him in world cricket, take it in writing."

The India international will hope to continue the good work in the upcoming game to keep himself in the fray for a place in the T20 World Cup squad. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Australia in October this year.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit