[Watch] Mohammed Siraj bows down to Jasprit Bumrah after MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj was in awe of the Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah's performance during the IPL 2024 match between the two teams on Thursday, April 11.

Bumrah won the Player of the Match award for his sensational figures of 5-21 as MI thumped RCB by seven wickets. At a venue like the Wankhede Stadium where most bowlers struggle, Bumrah's fifer spoke volumes about his prowess, and Siraj felt the same.

After the end of the game when the two teams were shaking hands, Mohammed Siraj bowed down to Jasprit Bumrah in admiration before giving him a warm hug. Here's the video:

Both Siraj and Bumrah share a great camaraderie, having played for the Indian team together across formats for several years.

Jasprit Bumrah is the superstar of the IPL: Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has spent several years in the Mumbai Indians dressing room alongside Jasprit Bumrah and has seen a young lanky pacer grow into one of the best bowlers the game has ever seen. Singh shed light on Bumrah's spell against RCB, saying that the five-wicket haul would not get the pacer complacent and that he would try to keep improving.

Here's what Harbhajan Singh told Star Sports:

"He (Bumrah) wants to learn every day, even if he got five wickets today, he'll go back and tomorrow, he'll see the videos of himself and see where he can improve. And he's so calm, composed. When it comes to pressure situation, no one does better than what he does. People often talk about Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, because it's a batter game. But, if you talk about the superstars of the game, he's by far I think, the superstar of the IPL."

Bumrah is currently the Purple Cap holder with 10 wickets from five games and has an economy rate of just 5.95, which is mind-boggling.