Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj continued his incredible season with a fantastic in-swinger to clean up Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler for a duck in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23.

RCB batted first and posted a formidable total of 189-9 in their 20 overs on the back of sensational half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis. In reply, Siraj took out the Royals' star batter, Jos Buttler, on just the fourth ball of the innings with a peach of a delivery that uprooted the middle stump.

Here is a video of Buttler's dismissal by a Siraj special:

#TATAIPL | #RCBvRR 𝙍𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚An extraordinary delivery THAT @mdsirajofficial cleans up Jos Buttler and continues his habit of striking early for @RCBTweets 𝙍𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 🔥🔥An extraordinary delivery THAT 💪🏻@mdsirajofficial cleans up Jos Buttler and continues his habit of striking early for @RCBTweets! #TATAIPL | #RCBvRR https://t.co/YE4ge4tAU0

Mohammed Siraj has been a part of RCB since 2018, making dramatic improvements each year to become the spearhead of the team's bowling attack.

Siraj's impressive performances have been central to RCB qualifying for the playoffs in the last three seasons.

"He's one of the best in the world at the moment" - RCB bowling coach Adam Griffith heaps praise on Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has been arguably the best bowler in the world in 2023

Former Australian cricketer and current RCB bowling coach Adam Griffith heaped praise on Mohammed Siraj after their recent win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 24 runs on Thursday, April 20. Griffith was particularly impressed by Siraj's ability to control his length.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, he said:

"He's one of the best in the world at the moment, Even in the last game when 444 runs were hit, he went for 30. So it's not just today, he's been bowling really well for the whole tournament and even before that. He's our leader, he's the guy that sets the tone for us with the new ball and it is no coincidence that our PowerPlays have been so good with the ball so far this tournament."

Griffith continued:

"What I think he's doing really well is he's controlling his lengths exceptionally well. He's not falling into the trap of thinking I've got to pitch the ball up to swing it. He's still swinging it from that really aggressive length that the batter can't get down and drive him. It's also his ability to get the ball into the right hander and go across to the left-hander as well as swinging the ball has been the showcase for him this year."

Mohammed Siraj has had an outstanding 2023 season in international cricket with 20 wickets in just 11 matches across formats at an impeccable average of 16.20. He is ranked No. 3 in the ICC Men's ODI bowling rankings.

The 29-year-old has continued his excellent form in the ongoing IPL season, picking up 13 wickets in seven matches.

