[Watch] Mohammed Siraj enters into a heated argument with Philip Salt during DC vs RCB in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) speedster Mohammed Siraj got involved in a heated argument with Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter Philip Salt at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

The incident took place during the fifth over when Siraj bowled a deceptive bouncer. The right-handed batter looked immediately at the square leg umpire for a wide signal. In response, the pacer got angry by Salt's gesture and had a verbal spat.

Watch Mohammed Siraj losing his cool at Philip Salt below:

DC captain David Warner, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, and umpires got involved to diffuse the situation. Siraj then put a finger to his lips making a gesture to shush Salt.

Siraj’s reaction came after Salt smashed two sixes and a boundary off the first three deliveries of the over. Below is the video of the lusty blows by Salt against Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj and Philip Salt are likely to be fined if they breach the IPL code of conduct, which could be up to 100 per cent match fees.

For the uninitiated, Siraj escaped a fine in the last game after his act of deliberately breaking the stumps against Naveen-ul-Haq went unnoticed. Virat Kohli's fight with Gautam Gambhir stole the limelight during their last game against LSG.

Mohammed Siraj fails to shine, as DC stuns RCB

A clinical batting performance from Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, and captain Faf du Plessis helped RCB score 181/4 in 20 overs.

Kohli scored 55 off 46 balls, including five fours, while du Plessis contributed 45 off 32 deliveries, including one six and five boundaries. Together, the duo shared an opening partnership of 82 runs.

Meanwhile, Lomror remained unbeaten on 54 off 29, including six fours and three sixes.

Mitchell Marsh emerged as the pick of the bowlers for DC with figures of 2/21. Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar scalped one wicket apiece.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals wins in the last matches. LET'S GOOOO!!! wins in the lastmatches. LET'S GOOOO!!! 4⃣ wins in the last 5⃣ matches. LET'S GOOOO!!!

In the second half, Siraj bowled two overs and conceded 28 runs in a rare failure this season. As a result, Capitals secured an important victory to stay alive in the tournament. They chased down the target under 17 overs, and jumped to ninth position in the table. Salt slammed 87 off 45 balls, with eight fours and six sixes.

