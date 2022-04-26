[Watch] Mohammed Siraj grabs a stunner as Orange Cap-holder Jos Buttler goes for single-digit score

Mohammed Siraj produced a stunning effort on the field to dismiss Jos Buttler, who came into the game on the back of two consecutive hundreds.

Winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis asked Rajasthan Royals (RR) to bat first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Siraj produced a couple of wickets before grabbing a brilliant catch to get the better of the in-form Buttler. Josh Hazlewood banged on short and cramped the RR opener for room.

The English cricketer tried to roll over his wrists and went flat towards the mid-on region. Mohammed Siraj dived forward to pounce on the catch with both hands, even as it was going down.

Watch the clip here:

The RCB camp were on their feet as soon as Siraj latched onto the catch. The reaction on the face of the cricketers was enough to prove what this wicket meant to them.

Incidentally, Jos Buttler has already smacked three centuries in IPL 2022, including two in Rajasthan Royals' last two fixtures. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 499 runs in eight outings at an average of 71.29.

Mohammed Siraj puts RCB on top with early breakthroughs

The Hyderabad-born pacer produced a couple of wickets at the start of the innings to put the Royal Challengers in front. Although he went for plenty, Siraj trapped Devdutt Padikkal to draw the first blood.

Rajasthan sent Ravichandran Ashwin at No. 3 to use the field restriction. The veteran off-spinner punched a few boundaries but Siraj put RCB back in the fray with another wicket. Buttler too followed the suit as the Royals were at 33/3.

Sanju Samson and Daryll Mitchell put on a partnership for the fourth wicket. However, Wanindu Hasaranga knocked off the RR captain to put the Bangalore franchise on the back foot.

