[Watch] Mohammed Siraj smacks monstrous sixes during RCB's nets session ahead of IPL 2024 match against RR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj is known for his ability to run through the opposition batting line-ups, especially when he gets into the groove and swings the ball both ways.

However, the pacer also loves to use the long handle and the same was seen during RCB's practice session ahead of their next IPL 2024 fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur.

The Royal Challengers posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) where Mohammed Siraj was seen picking the bones out of the bowling as he struck some mammoth sixes. He went downtown and also creamed a six over covers, taking the likes of Mahipal Lomror by surprise.

Here's the video:

Siraj has shown glimpses of his improvement in batting at the international level and has also hit the odd six to capture the imagination of the fans. He smashed two lusty blows in their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), giving the fans something to cheer about after a disappointing defeat for RCB.

RCB coach Andy Flower's banter with Mohammed Siraj

Head coach Andy Flower was present when Mohammed Siraj smashed sixes during the nets session. After Siraj walked out of the nets, Flower took a cheeky dig at the pacer by asking:

"Two sixes and now all of a sudden you're a batsman?"

On being asked whether Flower would consider Siraj as an opening option for RCB, the head coach replied with another hilarious comment. He said:

"Well I tell you what, those were quality shots. Although if he went opening, he won't get all pitched on the front foot so much, I don't think!"

Vijaykumar Vyshak and Mahipal Lomror were also seen hailing Siraj for some of the shots he hit. However, RCB will be hopeful that they won't need a situation where Siraj's batting is mandatory against RR.