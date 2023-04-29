[Watch] Mohit Sharma takes stunning catch despite an injury to dismiss Shardul Thakur during KKR vs GT in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohit Sharma took a stunning catch despite battling an injury to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Shardul Thakur at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29.

The incident took place in the fifth over of KKR’s innings. Thakur mistimed a delivery bowled by ace pacer Mohammed Shami. Mohit ran backward at mid-on, looked over his right shoulder, and then stretched full length forward to judge it to perfection.

The development came even though Mohit was battling an injury to his left hand. The 34-year-old didn’t come to the field in the first few overs. He had an ice pack in his hand for a few minutes, but nothing could stop him from grabbing the excellent catch.

Watch Mohit Sharma’s catch below:

Earlier in the day, Mohit looked unhappy in the dugout as Gujarat's Abhinav Manohar dropped a sitter of KKR opener N Jagadeesan.

As far as bowling is concerned, Mohit Sharma has been in stellar form with the ball in IPL 2023. The right-arm pacer has scalped six wickets in his first four games at a stunning economy rate of 6.15 in IPL 2023. He has emerged as an excellent death bowler for the defending champions.

Mohit Sharma’s GT opt to bowl against KKR

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. They fielded an unchanged side following their victory against Mumbai Indians (MI).

KKR, on the other hand, made forced changes in the form of wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and medium pacer Harshit Rana. The duo replaced injured players Jason Roy (back injury) and Umesh Yadav (niggle).

KKR are 97/4 after 12 overs in the first innings of the match, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz 60*(31) and Rinku Singh 1*(5) at the crease.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha (w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

