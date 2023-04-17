[Watch] MS Dhoni, 41, defies age with sky-high catches as CSK beat RCB by 8 runs in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni pulled off a couple of mesmerizing catches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) under pressure at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17.

The wicketkeeper-batter first got rid of Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36 deliveries) with a stunning catch before dismissing RCB captain Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) to bring CSK back into the contest.

Glenn Maxwell catch

The incident took place in the 13th over Maheesh Theekshana’s bowling. The spinner bowled a carrom ball, and the right-hander looked to play a slog sweep into the crowd but ended up slicing it a long way up in the air.

Dhoni made a loud call to keep Theekshana at a fair distance and avoid any collisions. The 41-year-old defied his age to complete one of the most challenging catches of the season as the ball swirled in the air for a long time.

With the dismissal, the duo of Theekshana and Dhoni finally ended the 126-run partnership between Maxwell and du Plessis for the third wicket.

Faf du Plessis

Dhoni pulled off another skier off Moeen Ali’s bowling in the 14th over. Like Maxwell, du Plessis, too, top-edged the ball and sent it miles up in the air. Dhoni moved towards the square leg region, adjusted his helmet, and settled well underneath it to complete another brilliant catch of the night.

Scroll to watch MS Dhoni’s jaw-dropping catches below:

MS Dhoni's CSK beat RCB by eight runs in a last-over thriller

MS Dhoni's CSK beat RCB by eight runs in a last-over thriller by restricting RCB to 218/8. Besides Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, other RCB batters failed to deliver for the team. Dinesh Karthik looked good for his 28 off 14 balls but departed against the run in the 17th over.

Tushar Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, returning with figures of 3/45, while Matheesha Pathirana bagged two wickets. Akash Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, and Moeen Ali took one wicket apiece.

Earlier in the day, CSK posted a mammoth 226/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Devon Conway top-scored with 83 off 45 balls, while Shivam Dube smashed 52 off 27 deliveries. Ajinkya Rahane also contributed a quickfire 37 off 20 balls. Meanwhile, all six RCB bowlers settled for one wicket apiece.

