[Watch] MS Dhoni bowls in the nets at Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of much-anticipated CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

MS Dhoni was spotted doing bowling practice in the nets ahead of the high-octane clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this virtual knock-out match on Saturday (May 18).

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already sealed three of the four playoff spots. CSK and RCB will be fighting for the remaining spot on Saturday. A win would secure the Super Kings a place in the playoffs. Their opponents, RCB, need to win by a decent margin and overtake CSK's net run rate to advance in the tournament. The Royal Challengers will get eliminated if rain washes out the game.

Players of both teams are training intensely for the game in Bengaluru, given the importance of a positive result for their IPL 2024 campaigns. CSK shared a video on their official X handle to give a glimpse of MS Dhoni from a recent practice session. Interestingly, Dhoni could be seen bowling off-spin deliveries in the nets.

"Even Jadeja gets frustrated"- Ambati Rayudu on how fans' support for MS Dhoni during CSK matches affects other players

Former CSK and Indian batter Ambati Rayudu recently shed light on how fans' unanimous love and support for MS Dhoni during the matches frustrates other players batting before him. Speaking on the matter during a discussion on Star Sports, Rayudu said:

"Even when you hit a six and a four the crowd is silent, me and Jadeja felt that in the last few years. I really believe when I say this, that CSK fans are MS Dhoni fans first, and CSK fans later. Even Jadeja gets frustrated, but he cannot do anything."

On Dhoni's commitment and hard work to stay fit for IPL, Ambati Rayudu continued:

"In the last 2 years, he has been working really hard in the gym. He has been doing a lot of weights and also, he spends a lot of time in recovery. He tries to not get injured and looks after his muscles and body. Most importantly, I feel, he has been batting a lot and that’s what gets him going and he hits a lot of sixes in the nets."

Rayudu won three titles with CSK under Dhoni's leadership in 2018, 2021 and 2023. He retired on a high after the Yellow franchise won the title last year.