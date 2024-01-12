[Watch] MS Dhoni celebrates a fan's birthday

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted celebrating the birthday of a fan in Ranchi. He has returned to India after enjoying a vacation in Dubai with family and friends. Dhoni also attended Rishabh Pant's sister's engagement ceremony in London last week.

A fan took to X this morning and shared a glimpse of MS Dhoni. In the video, the CSK captain can be seen in good spirits in the company of a fan, cutting a cake on his birthday. Dhoni also fed the fan a sweet with his hands.

You can watch the video below:

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retained Dhoni for the upcoming IPL 2024 season last November, confirming his participation. The iconic player has begun practicing in the nets in Ranchi to get ready for the IPL, much to the delight of his ardent fan base.

"I always keep learning from him, by seeing him and observing him" - Shivam Dube on MS Dhoni

Lanky all-rounder Shivam Dube turned in a wonderful performance against Afghanistan in the 1st T20I on Thursday in Mohali.

Dube picked up one wicket in an economical two-over spell and then hit a brilliant 60* (40) to help India win the match comfortably. He was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match.

Speaking to Jio Cinema after the match, Dube opened up about the influence of his IPL captain, MS Dhoni.

“It felt very good to get a good opportunity. I was keeping myself ready to not miss an opportunity. When I came to bat, I wanted to finish the match. I learned it from Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni), I wanted to finish the match well,” Dube was quoted as saying by India Today.

“I always keep talking to Mahi bhai. He is such a big legend. I always keep learning from him, by seeing him and observing him. He has told me a couple of things about my game. He always rates me, saying I play well. If he rates me, then that gives me motivation to keep playing well, because of which my confidence is very high."

