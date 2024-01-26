[Watch] MS Dhoni celebrates Republic Day by hoisting a massive Indian flag

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni celebrated the 75th Republic Day by hoisting a massive flag at his farmhouse in Ranchi. All the Indians celebrated the special occasion on Friday (January 26) across the country.

Dhoni was last seen on the field during the IPL last year in May. He led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) astutely and lifted a record-equalling fifth IPL trophy after beating defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash.

He then underwent knee surgery and has completed rehabilitation. CSK confirmed his participation in the next season of IPL by retaining him in November last year. MS Dhoni recently began his preparations for the season with batting practice sessions at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

His wife, Sakshi Dhoni, shared a small video on her official Instagram handle to give the latest glimpse of him to the fans. In it, the CSK captain can be seen looking at an Indian flag in his farmhouse. You can watch it below:

"I will try to keep it for some time" - MS Dhoni on his vintage long-hair style

MS Dhoni has been sporting a long-hair look in the recent past, which has been received with immense love from his ardent fans. He also used to have a similar hairstyle during the initial days of his international career, even during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

During a recent event conducted by Skipper Pipes, MS Dhoni opened up about the reason behind his hairstyle and revealed that it was for his fans. He said:

"Earlier, when I went for ad films, I usually used to get ready in 20 minutes. Everything from the make-up to the hair would get done in those 20 minutes and I would be ready for the shoot. Now, it takes one hour and five minutes. So, it is a bit boring sitting on a chair and just waiting, but I am doing it because my fans have loved my new hairstyle."

He added:

"So, I will try to keep it for some time. However, it is very tough to maintain it. I will try to keep it this way as long as I can. But it is possible that one day I wake up and decide it's enough; I'll cut it down."

MS Dhoni will be back in action during March when he will lead CSK in IPL 2024.

