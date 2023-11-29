[Watch] MS Dhoni drives a classy black Mercedes with 0007 number plate, video goes viral

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving a black Mercedes G Class with a 0007 number plate. The video has now gone viral on social media.

The legendary cricketer was last seen on the field during IPL 2023, where he led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a record-equalling fifth championship. Mumbai Indians (MI) are the only other side to win IPL five times.

Dhoni shepherded an inexperienced bowling attack and trumped the IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash earlier this year in May. He then underwent knee surgery in Mumbai after the IPL final and has been on the road to recovery since.

He has also been seen enjoying riding his cars and bikes and traveling with family during his time away from the field.

A fan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give the latest glimpse of MS Dhoni, where he can be seen driving a black Mercedes car.

You can watch the video below:

"I believe Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to take over"- Ravichandran Ashwin on who can be CSK captain after MS Dhoni

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently opined that Ruturaj Gaikwad might potentially take over the responsibilities of CSK captain after MS Dhoni decides to bid farewell.

He felt that CSK could also view Ben Stokes as a potential option, considering his vast experience at the international level. However, the Englishman was released by the franchise after he withdrew from IPL 2024.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"The holes that CSK will try to fill are ones of captaincy, which I believe Ruturaj Gaikwad is going to take over, as Ambati Rayudu said in his latest interview. Ben Stokes, too, was taken by CSK on the same philosophy of playing an able right hand. Needless to say, he is a quality leader, and CSK is a team that values experience."

He also believes that CSK will most probably bid for Shardul Thakur at the mini-auction. Ashwin added:

"I think they’ll go back to Shardul and get their combination back."

Do you agree with Ashwin's views above? Let us know in the comments section.