[Watch] MS Dhoni finishes off CSK’s innings with back-to-back sixes vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Sunday, April 30, once again proved why he is among one of the world’s best finishers. The right-handed batter smashed two consecutive sixes in the last two balls to propel CSK’s total to 200-4 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The incident took place in the 20th over. Sam Curran bowled a shot delivery outside the off-stump and Dhoni made full use of the width and slapped it over backward point for a six.

The 41-year-old then smashed a full toss at stumps and deposited it into the crowd over mid-wicket, leaving the home crowd ecstatic. He remained unbeaten on 13 runs off four deliveries.

Watch MS Dhoni’s consecutive sixes off Sam Curran below:

For the uninitiated, Dhoni has been in sublime form with the bat in IPL 2023. He has so far scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 211.42, including eight sixes.

Devon Conway’s 92 helps MS Dhoni-led CSK set 201-run target for PBKS

A clinical batting performance from opening batter Devon Conway helped CSK post 200/4 in their allotted 20 overs. The left-hander scored an unbeaten 92 off 52 balls at a strike rate of 176.92, including 16 boundaries and a six.

Ruturaj Gaikwad also hit 37 off 31 deliveries, including a maximum and four boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 86-run partnership for the opening wicket. Shivam Dube also chipped in with 28 off 17.

For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, and Sikandar Raza bagged one wicket each.

CSK vs PBKS playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

Follow CSK vs PBKS live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes