[Watch] MS Dhoni hands over match ball to young fan in a heartwarming gesture during MI vs CSK IPL 2024 clash 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni did not spare a single heart at the Wankhede Stadium as he won them all during the clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. He came out to bat in the final over of the innings, dazzled one and all with his exceptional cameo, and topped it off with a heartwarming gesture as well.

Dhoni scored three consecutive sixes off Hardik Pandya in the final over to propel CSK's score to 206-4 at the end of 20 overs. He was sprinting through the iconic Wankhede stairs as he had to get ready for his wicketkeeping duties in the second innings. He came to a half after spotting a ball on the side of the stairs, close to the caged barrier that separates the crowd.

Dhoni brought his climb to a halt, picked up the ball, and then handed it to a young fan over the barrier, before making his way back to the pavilion.

MS Dhoni was unbeaten on 20 runs off four deliveries, ending with a staggering strike rate of 500. He made a memorable impression for sure at the venue that means a lot to him, perhaps for the final time.

MS Dhoni has struck six sixes in just 25 deliveries in IPL 2024

With enough batting threat in the top and middle order, and the fact that Dhoni has been off competitive cricket for a while, he has largely accepted a role well down the order. As a result, the veteran has only played a total of 25 deliveries in the tournament, with a majority of it coming during the contest against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag.

Dhoni had struck three sixes in his cameo of 37 runs off 16 deliveries in an assault against Anrich Nortje. Now with his three sixes against MI, he extends his six tally to six for the season.

MI have made a solid start to the chase, making the most of the onset of the dew and the in-form opening batters. Both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have been scoring boundaries at will to help MI amass 53 runs in the first five overs.