[Watch] MS Dhoni impressed as Shivam Dube smokes a short ball into the stands during CSK vs RCB match in IPL 2024

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni seemed impressed when Shivam Dube smashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster Alzarri Joseph for a six during the backend of the opening game of IPL 2024 between the two teams on Friday.

Dube seemed to be struggling initially in his innings with the short deliveries. With the new rule being two bouncers allowed per over, the RCB bowlers were happy peppering the southpaw with short-pitched deliveries.

However, with eight runs needed from 10 balls, Shivam Dube picked the bones out of a short ball from Alzarri Joseph and the ball sailed into the stands towards the fine-leg region. Known for not giving away too many emotions, MS Dhoni watched the six from the dressing room and raised his eyebrows in acknowledgment of the shot while walking away.

Dhoni wasn't needed with the bat as the Super Kings cruised to a six-wicket win and Ruturaj Gaikwad began his captaincy tenure with two crucial points.

Shivam Dube fulfilled his role of an Impact Player

The target of 174 wasn't a massive one for Chennai and Rachin Ravindra's quick-fire 37 off 15 balls got them off to a flying start. RCB threatened to claw their way back into the game with wickets at crucial junctures when CSK's partnerships looked threatening.

However, Shivam Dube added an unbeaten 66 runs with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket and ensured he got the Super Kings over the line without further hiccups. Coming in as an Impact Player, Dube scored 34* off 28 balls and once again proved why he can be a reliable batter and a potential floater this season as well.

For RCB, it is about going back to the drawing board and reflecting on what they could have done better in terms of execution.