[WATCH] MS Dhoni interacts with Umran Malik and other SRH youngsters after CSK's comprehensive victory

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni had a conversation with Umran Malik and a few other Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players after the conclusion of the IPL 2023 clash on Friday, April 21. CSK won the match comfortably by defeating SRH by seven wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

As in all the CSK matches this year, MS Dhoni interacted with the youngsters from the opposition team after the conclusion of the match. SRH youngsters like Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Kartik Tyagi, and a couple of other players attentively listened to MS Dhoni as he shared his wisdom with them.

"It's the last phase of my career"- MS Dhoni after the victory against SRH

Speaking at the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni opened up that he has reached the final chapter of his playing career and is trying to enjoy it. He also expressed gratitude for the unwavering love showered by the home team fans in Chennai. He said:

"It's the last phase of my career. It's important to enjoy it. It feels good to play here. We haven't played in Chennai a lot. They have given a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but I'm not complaining. The team is doing well and it's good to be here."

Shedding light on his thought process in this game, Dhoni added:

"I was quite hesitant to bat second because I had that feeling it was cloudy and dew might not come in. So, I was seeing around to what was happening. The spinners bowled very good lengths and it was gripping a bit. The middle overs were the set up and the fast bowlers did really well in the last 3-4 overs. Pathirana, especially, bowled really well."

CSK will next face KKR on Sunday, April 23.

