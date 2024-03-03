[Watch] MS Dhoni plays dandiya with wife Sakshi and Dwayne Bravo at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash

Former India captain MS Dhoni was seen playing dandiya with wife Sakshi and ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Dwayne Bravo at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

From film stars to sportspersons and businessmen, a plethora of celebrities have arrived in Jamnagar to be part of the grand Ambani wedding. Among cricketers, apart from Dhoni and Bravo, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard and Zaheer Khan, among others, have also been gracing the functions with their presence.

In the viral video featuring Dhoni, Bravo and Sakshi, the trio is seen enjoying themselves while playing dandiya. In another clip from the same bash, Dhoni is seen with Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Another video features the CSK captain with South superstar Ram Charan.

Earlier, a picture of Dhoni and Sakshi posing in matching black attires at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant also grabbed a lot of attention.

MS Dhoni's childhood friend Paramjit Singh feels cricketer can play one more IPL season

Dhoni is currently preparing for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. He led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title triumph in the 2023 season.

According to many experts and fans, the 2024 edition could be the Indian legend’s farewell season in the T20 league. However, his childhood friend Paramjit Singh reckons that Dhoni is fit enough to play the 2025 edition as well.

"I do not think this will be his (Dhoni’s) last season. He is still fit. I think he will play one or two more seasons. He will definitely play one more season. The reason is he is fit," Paramjit said during an during an interview with OneCricket.

Paramji played a big role in Dhoni's career in his early days. In fact, he was instrumental in the keeper-batter bagging one of his first bat sponsorship deals. In a recent video from his practice session for IPL 2024, the CSK skipper was seen using a bat with a sticker of 'Prime Sports’, a sports shop owned by Paramjit.

Chennai will begin their IPL title defense with a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

