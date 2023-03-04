[Watch] MS Dhoni plays elegant off-side drives in CSK camp for IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has started his practice sessions ahead of IPL 2023. The CSK skipper recently played some beautiful off-side drives while facing deliveries from a throwdown specialist in the nets in Chennai.

MS Dhoni landed in Chennai yesterday for CSK's pre-season camp. He faced a few deliveries in the nets earlier today. Chennai Super Kings posted a compilation of the shots that Dhoni played in the net session.

Captioning the video on Twitter, Chennai Super Kings wrote:

"Our Friyay feeling is surely unmatched!"

Fans on Twitter loved the video posted by the Chennai Super Kings. In just two hours, the tweet has received more than 8,000 likes. 1,361 Twitter users have retweeted it as well. Besides, a few fans who watched the practice session in Chennai also shared some clips.

You can watch one of the videos here:

"I think he is a certainty in the team" - Sunil Gavaskar thinks Ruturaj Gaikwad should replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain soon

IPL 2023 could be MS Dhoni's last season as a player and the CSK captain may try to find his successor as the skipper of the Chennai-based franchise in this year's competition. He gave Ravindra Jadeja an opportunity last season, but the all-rounder could not handle the leadership responsibilities.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently shared his views on why Ruturaj Gaikwad should take over the reins of CSK from Dhoni. In a chat with Star Sports, Gavaskar said:

"He has captained Maharashtra as well in the domestic circuit. So he has got captaincy experience. More importantly, I think he is a certainty in the team. You have got to be somebody who is a certainty, who is one of the first picks."

Gaikwad is currently at the National Cricket Academy. He will join the CSK camp next week.

