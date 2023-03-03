"You have got to be somebody who is a certainty" - Sunil Gavaskar on Ruturaj Gaikwad as a future captain for CSK

Sunil Gavaskar feels Ruturaj Gaikwad is a suitable candidate to be the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) future captain as he is a certainty in their playing XI.

IPL 2023 could see MS Dhoni captain CSK for the last time in the franchise-based league. The four-time champions would thus be grooming a future leader, especially after an unsuccessful campaign when Ravindra Jadeja was at the helm last year.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked about his thoughts on Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK's future skipper. He replied in the affirmative, reasoning:

"He has captained Maharashtra as well in the domestic circuit. So he has got captaincy experience. More importantly, I think he is a certainty in the team. You have got to be somebody who is a certainty, who is one of the first picks. I just think captaincy will make him that much more consistent."

The former Indian skipper feels Gaikwad's game might move to the next level if he is made skipper, just like it happened with Rohit Sharma after he was made the Mumbai Indians captain, elaborating:

"We saw that when Rohit Sharma was first made captain of the Mumbai Indians. Before that he was playing these lovely cameos. After he was made captain of the Mumbai Indians, he was scoring big runs because he realized how important his wicket was to the opposition and so he wasn't giving it away. So I think it could be pretty similar with Ruturaj Gaikwad."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virender Sehwag said, "if Ruturaj Gaikwad scores in 3-4 more seasons, he'll become a captain who can become a long-term captain after MS Dhoni. Ruturaj has all the qualities of MS Dhoni, except one of the luck factor". (On Cricbuzz). Virender Sehwag said, "if Ruturaj Gaikwad scores in 3-4 more seasons, he'll become a captain who can become a long-term captain after MS Dhoni. Ruturaj has all the qualities of MS Dhoni, except one of the luck factor". (On Cricbuzz).

Gaikwad has amassed 1207 runs at an excellent average of 37.71 and an impressive strike rate of 130.34 in the 36 matches he has played for CSK. He has struck a century and 10 half-centuries, with an unbeaten 101 being his best effort.

"What a great opportunity to learn as well with MS Dhoni" - Matthew Hayden on Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad would have learned a lot from MS Dhoni.

Matthew Hayden pointed out that MS Dhoni's presence and Ben Stokes' addition to the CSK camp will also help Ruturaj Gaikwad's cause, stating:

"What a great opportunity to learn as well with MS Dhoni, who I think is India's greatest captain this last couple of generations. He is just brilliant and you have also got a big signing for CSK of Stokes. He is also a natural winner."

The former CSK player concluded by highlighting that the Maharashtra opener would want to continue the Chennai-based franchise's impressive record in the tournament, observing:

"Chennai loves to win. It's got a thirst like Mumbai. Sunny and I always bump into each other when MI are taking on CSK but amongst the gloating moments, we have the most trophies in the cabinet. So it's a big rivalry."

The Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians finished in the last two positions in IPL 2022. The two most successful franchises will hope to be back at their former best and fight for the title this time around.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : Will Ruturaj Gaikwad be CSK's next captain after MS Dhoni? Yes No 0 votes