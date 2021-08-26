Watch: MS Dhoni plays volleyball with CSK teammates on a rest day

After training hard in the nets over the last few days, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent took a break on Wednesday (August 25) to recharge themselves. The players utilized the day off and indulged in a game of volleyball near their hotel in Dubai. Almost all players in the CSK camp, including MS Dhoni, had fun playing the game at a beach.

Chennai Super Kings gave their fans a glimpse of this by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. Ardent CSK fans can witness their beloved 'Thala' playing beach volleyball with intensity. CSK captioned it:

"Day OFF means the Fun is 🔛 🏐 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛"

You can watch the video below:

The CSK contingent reached Dubai a couple of weeks back. They finished their mandatory quarantine and began training at a ground in the ICC Academy in Dubai.

After training continuously for the last few days, the players took an off-day on Wednesday to rejuvenate themselves. They will soon get back into the field and resume their training for the second phase of IPL 2021.

CSK vs MI will kick off the UAE leg of IPL 2021

CSK currently occupies second position in the points table with 10 points from seven games. They will square off against the Mumbai Indians on September 19 to kick off the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Here is the full schedule for CSK's remaining fixtures in IPL 2021:-

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 35: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 24, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30 PM IST, September 26, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 44: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 30, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 47: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, October 4, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 53: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, October 7, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

The dates are here, bring on the Whistles!
#IPL2021 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/JTp0NvXNbD — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) July 25, 2021

