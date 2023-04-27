[Watch] MS Dhoni runs out Dhruv Jurel with direct hit vs RR in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni produced an excellent throw to dismiss the dangerous-looking Dhruv Jurel against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

The incident took place in the 20th over of the Royals' innings. Matheesha Pathirana bowled a wide delivery outside leg stump. Devdutt Padikkal tried to flick it but missed it altogether and kept running.

Dhoni dived to his right to stop the ball. The 41-year-old immediately produced a direct hit, and non-striker Dhruv Jurel was caught off guard at the striker’s end. It was a terrific reflex from the wicketkeeper.

Watch the dismissal below:

Jurel scored 34 runs off just 15 balls at a strike rate of 226.67, including two sixes and three boundaries. The 22-year-old also shared a 48-run partnership off just 20 balls with Devdutt Padikkal for the fifth wicket to ensure a 200+ total for the hosts.

Yashasvi Jaiswal shines as Rajasthan Royals set a 203-run target for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

A clinical batting display from Yashasvi Jaiswal helped the Rajasthan Royals post 202/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Jaiswal scored 77 off just 43 balls at a staggering strike rate of 179.07, including four sixes and eight boundaries.

Jos Buttler and Padikkal too contributed 27 (21) and 23* (13), respectively. Captain Sanju Samson also added 17 runs off as many balls.

Tushar Deshpande emerged as the pick of the bowlers for CSK, returning with figures of 2/42. Maheesh Theekshana and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket apiece.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals 200 in our 200th IPL game (first-time at the SMS) 200 in our 200th IPL game (first-time at the SMS) 🙏💗

In response, CSK are 13/0 after 3 overs, with Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the crease.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

Follow RR vs CSK live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes