[Watch] MS Dhoni's heartwarming smile after effecting direct hit in CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match

The curtain raiser of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 saw the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batters script a comeback against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the latter’s home turf, the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

But what caught everyone’s attention was former CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s smile at the end of the first innings, when the keeper-batter ran out Anuj Rawat on the final delivery of the 20th over.

Dinesh Karthik and Rawat stitched up a 95-run sixth-wicket partnership and rescued RCB, helping them get to a defendable total of 173/6. While the CSK bowlers struggled to break their partnership, Dhoni’s underarm direct hit led to Rawat’s dismissal off the innings’ final ball as the former passed on a smirk.

Notably, MS Dhoni will play this season as a wicketkeeper-batter after handing over the team’s captaincy to 27-year-old opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik pull RCB out of trouble

After a terrific start by skipper Faf du Plessis, CSK bowlers initiated a collapse as RCB lost five wickets within eight overs. Mustafizur Rahman was the wrecker-in-chief for the five-time champions as he picked up four wickets in his first two overs.

What followed next was carnage from middle-order batters Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik as they added 95 runs in 50 deliveries, taking the CSK bowlers to the cleaners. While the former finished with a 25-ball 48, the latter remained unbeaten scoring 38 off 26 deliveries.

RCB lost three wickets in the powerplay as Rajat Patidar and Glen Maxwell were dismissed for a duck after RCB lost their skipper in the fifth over. Virat Kohli and Cameron Green tried to stabilise the innings, but couldn’t face the wrath of Rahman, who sent both batters packing withing three deliveries.

But even Rahman went on to concede 29 runs in his four overs as Rawat and Karthik showed no mercy. Tushar Deshpande was on the receiving end as he failed to pick up a single wicket and gave away 47 runs in his four-over spell at an awful economy of 11.75.

The Mumbai bowler was hit for four fours and three sixes and also gave away five wides, thereby handing over an advantage to RCB in the death overs. Rawat and Karthik made merry of the opportunities as they carried RCB from 78/5 to 173/6.