WATCH: MS Dhoni spotted in new look in IPL 2022 promo as Star Sports shares first glimpse

MS Dhoni looked dashing in a brand new look as broadcasters Star Sports shared the first glimpse of their 2022 IPL promo. The entire promo is expected to be aired in the next few days and looks set to grab a huge number of eyeballs.

Here is Star Sports' tweet showing their 2022 IPL promo's teaser, featuring MS Dhoni:

An expanded IPL with the addition of two new teams

Meanwhile, it was announced by the BCCI that the 2022 IPL will kick off on March 26 with the Final scheduled to be played on May 29th. Season 15 will be a 10-team affair with the Lucknow Supergiants and the Gujarat Titans joining the bandwagon.

The format of the upcoming edition of IPL has also been changed in regards to the introduction of groups. The 10 competing sides are divided into two groups. Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants are part of Group A.

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings have been placed alongside Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans in Group B.

Ahead of last season, Star Sports had released a promo in which Dhoni sported a bald look. He was seen giving children a lesson on how greed is good if it brings continuous success. The promo went viral on social media due to the former Indian skipper's new avatar.

MS Dhoni will be leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) yet again this year and the Men in Yellow, under their charismatic leader will be looking to defend their title. Last season, CSK won their fourth IPL title, defeating two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final at Dubai.

Post the 2021 IPL, the 40-year-old joined Team India's camp as a mentor during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Unfortunately, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side failed to reach the semi-finals despite winning three out of their five league games.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat