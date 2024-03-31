[Watch] MS Dhoni takes sharp catch to end Prithvi Shaw's heroics in DC vs CSK IPL 2024 clash, achieves big record

MS Dhoni took a sharp catch to dismiss dangerous-looking Prithvi Shaw during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Vizag on Sunday. As a result, Shaw departed for 43 runs off 27 balls in an innings laced with two sixes and as many boundaries. With that, Dhoni completed 300 dismissals in T20s, most in the format.

The dismissal came during the 11th over of the Capitals' innings. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a quicker delivery spinning away from the right-hander, and Prithvi tried to play a cut shot but only managed a faint edge.

There was a big deflection but MS Dhoni kept his hands soft to complete the catch. The right-hander walked off before the umpire gave the decision. The wicket came after Prithvi Shaw slammed a six off Jadeja over the mid-wicket fielder.

Watch the video here:

With the dismissal, CSK sent back both openers in back-to-back overs. Earlier, Matheesha Pathirana took a stunning catch to send back David Warner. The latter also dismissed Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs with toe-crushing yorkers.

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw provide blistering start for DC against CSK in IPL 2024 game

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw provided a blistering start for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Sunday. The duo shared a 93-run partnership for the opening stand. Apart from Shaw, Warner played a quickfire 52 off 35 deliveries, smashing three sixes and five boundaries.

The Capitals finally managed to post 191/5 in their 20 overs, riding on skipper Rishabh Pant's 32-ball 51-run knock.

Delhi Capitals are chasing their first win in the cash-rich IPL this season. They lost back-to-back games against the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals by four wickets and 12 runs, respectively. The Capitals will next face Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue on April 3.

On the other hand, CSK won both their first two games against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans by six wickets and 63 runs, respectively. They will next play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away fixture on April 5.

Follow the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.