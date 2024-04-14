[Watch] MS Dhoni tonks a hat-trick of sixes off Hardik Pandya in last-over heroics in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni smashed a hat-trick of sixes off Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Wankhede on Sunday (April 14). The legendary batter smashed 20 runs off just four balls to help guide CSK past 200.

For the unversed, Dhoni smashed three consecutive sixes after walking out to the crease in the last over. The 42-year-old hit maximums towards long-off, long-on, and deep square leg to leave his fans in a frenzy.

Earlier this season, MS Dhoni treated his fans with an unbeaten 37 runs off 16 balls, including three sixes and four boundaries, against Delhi Capitals. The right-hander also stayed unbeaten on score of just one against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. He will now look to continue his impressive show in what is rumored to be his last IPL season.

MS Dhoni steals the show as CSK set a 207-run target for MI in IPL 2024

A clinical batting display from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube and a late flourish from MS Dhoni helped CSK post 206/4 against MI in the IPL on Sunday.

Gaikwad led from the front, scoring 69 runs off 40 balls in an innings comprising five sixes and as many boundaries. Dube stayed unbeaten on 66 off 38 deliveries, including two maximums and 10 boundaries. The duo shared a 90-run partnership for the third wicket. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell also chipped in with 21 (16) and 17 (14), respectively.

Skipper Hardik Pandya was the top wicket-taker for MI, returning with figures of 2/43, while Shreyas Gopal and Gerald Coetzee bagged one wicket each.

MI are coming on the back of consecutive wins against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after losing a hat-trick of games this season. They will look to repeat their heroics after chasing a 197 against RCB in just the 16th over.

Meanwhile, CSK returned to winning ways by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets after losing two consecutive games. They are placed third in the points table with three wins in five games.

