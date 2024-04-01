[Watch] MS Dhoni walks out to a rousing reception from Vizag crowd in DC vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni was greeted to a stunning reception by the Vizag crowd when he walked out to bat in the IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals. The keeper-batter also hit his first ball of IPL 2024 for a boundary.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of the innings when Shivam Dube holed out to Tristan Stubbs at long-off off Mukesh Kumar's bowling. With the 42-year-old not batting in the first two games, Indian fans were predictably excited to see him bat. The decibel levels at the venue reached a staggering 128 when Dhoni opened his account with a boundary.

The Delhi Capitals had earlier delivered a power-packed batting performance, led by the opening partnership of 93 between David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. Later, Rishabh Pant struck his maiden half-century of the tournament to propel the Capitals to 191-5 in 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana, who took a one-handed blinder to dismiss David Warner for 52, was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Kings. Pathirana took three wickets, including leaving the stumps in a mess twice in the 15th over, dismissing Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs.

MS Dhoni's heroics not enough as Chennai Super Kings lose by 20 runs:

Axar Patel celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

The Super Kings had a shoddy start as Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad perished for single-figure scores. While Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell had a brief steady partnership, their departures ensured that the Capitals stifled the following pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube.

Dhoni's unbeaten 16-ball 37 cameo consisted of four boundaries and three sixes, including carting Anrich Norje for 20 runs in the 20th over. Nevertheless, the Super Kings ended up losing the game by 20 runs as the Capitals finally got off the mark in this year's tournament. Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals and was named the Player of the Match. He took three wickets while conceding just 21 runs in four overs.