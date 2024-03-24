[Watch] MS Dhoni watches a movie in Chennai with his CSK teammates

MS Dhoni was spotted watching a movie in Chennai with his CSK teammates at Sathyam Cinemas on Saturday (March 23).

Chennai Super Kings faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of IPL 2024 on Friday (March 22) at the Chepauk Stadium. The yellow franchise got off to a winning start, beating RCB comfortably by six wickets.

A few CSK players, including MS Dhoni, took some time off after the victory to watch a movie at Sathyam Cinemas. After learning about it, the fans came to the theatre in huge numbers and chanted loudly for their beloved Thala as the players walked out of the cinema hall.

You can watch the scenes in the video below:

"The way he played the bouncers - well done, Shivam Dube" - Aakash Chopra lauds CSK all-rounder after guiding his side to win vs RCB

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra analyzed the positives for CSK in the batting department following their triumph in the season opener of IPL 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

While noting that everyone chipped in with useful contributions, Chopra was partcularly impressed with the character shown by Shivam Dube while facing short-pitched bowling. In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"In the second innings, everyone gave small, small performances, whether it was Ruturaj Gaikwad at the start, Rachin Ravindra or Daryl Mitchell, but the performance that was closest to my heart came from Shivam Dube's bat."

He continued:

"They were just trying to bowl bouncers against him. He can play bouncers and he has shown that by doing it repeatedly. You stopped spin as soon as he came in because Shivam Dube will hit them a lot. So his reputation came before him. The way he played the bouncers - well done, Shivam Dube."

