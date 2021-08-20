Watch: Mumbai Indians players indulge in a game of pool volleyball in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians players indulged themselves in a game of pool volleyball as part of a team bonding session on Friday. Most of the Indian domestic players in the Mumbai Indians squad have traveled to Abu Dhabi to begin preparations for the upcoming second phase of IPL 2021.

Senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah will join the team after the conclusion of the Test series against England. International stars like Pollard, Trent Boult and others will also join the contingent in the coming weeks.

Mumbai Indians recently gave their fans an update through their official Instagram handle by sharing a reel of the squad members playing pool volleyball. In the clip, fans get a glimpse of Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, and a few other Indian domestic players. The post was captioned:

"Diving straight out of quarantine for a game of Pool Volleyball" 🤩 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #ReelItFeelIt #ReelKaroFeelKaro #MICentral #IPL2021 #IshanKishan

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will kick off the second leg of IPL 2021 on September 19

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against their arch-nemesis Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to kick off the second phase of IPL 2021. The Mumbai Indians currently hold fourth place in the points table with eight points from seven games. The Mumbai franchise will hope to put up a better performance in the second half of the tournament.

Here is the schedule for Mumbai Indians' matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 19, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 34: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, September 23, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, September 26, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, September 28, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 46: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, October 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 51: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, October 5, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 55: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, October 8, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee