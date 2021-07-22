Watch: Mumbai Indians share a video of Trent Boult struggling while playing Golf 

New Zealand's bowling attack spearhead Trent Boult turned 32 today. His IPL franchise Mumbai Indians extended warm wishes to him on this special occasion. The Mumbai Indians then went on to pull his legs by sharing a clip of Boult, in which he is struggling to contend with the swing of the golf ball.

Boult is renowned around the globe for his expertise in swinging the white cricket ball. So Mumbai Indians referred to that and teased him about his golf skills. The franchise shared the following post on their official Twitter handle and captioned:

When the white ball does a bit too much. PS: Trent, when do we get to film you next?

You can watch the video below:

Trent Boult participated in all of the Mumbai Indians' games in the first half of the IPL in March. He is the team's second-highest wicket-taker of team behind Rahul Chahar in the IPL 2021 so far.

Across seven games, he scalped 8 wickets at an average of 27.87, with 3/28 as the best figures. Boult will be available for the second half of the IPL in September and will join forces with Jasprit Bumrah in MI's pace department.

New Zealand players, including Trent Boult, will be available for the second half of the IPL in September-October: Reports

New Zealand players will be traveling to UAE to participate in the second phase of the IPL in September. The news will come as a huge relief to Mumbai Indians as New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is a key member of their playing XI. While speaking to Cricket.com on this matter, an IPL official said:

“We are much relieved now. BCCI are in talks with English and Australian boards to come to a consensus regarding this. Given April and May are earmarked for the IPL, they are right to raise their own objections but we are now confirmed to witness New Zealand players in action.

