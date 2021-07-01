Watch: Mumbai Indians players reveal the funniest person in the dressing room

The Mumbai Indians squad came in front of the camera to reveal the funniest member of the squad. While Trent Boult got chosen by some, Ishan Kishan was another Mumbai Indians player who was a hot favourite within the squad.

The Mumbai Indians shared the amusing clip of the players on social media on the occasion of the “International Joke Day” as players revealed their choices.

“It would have to be Trent Boult, whether it is being serious or being sarcastic. I think we talk about positivity, he (Trent Boult) does that. It is never negative, it is always learning, sarcasm or having fun,” Chris Lynn said.

Kiwi pacer Adam Milne picked Trent Boult within the Mumbai Indians squad as well, hailing his storytelling skills.

“It is probably Boulty. I’ve spent a lot of time around him. He’s got some great stories and he is a very animated storyteller which is often very funny,” Milne claimed.

Trent Boult duly returned the favour, suggesting his fellow Mumbai Indians pacer and very close friend always manages to crack him up.

“I am going to have to say Adam Milne because I know him very well. He was a groomsman at my wedding so we obviously go back a long way. He has the knack of making me laugh somehow. I am sure you’ll see a smile on my face when I am around him,” Boult pointed out.

Many Mumbai Indians players named Ishan Kishan too

Along with Trent Boult, Ishan Kishan was another Mumbai Indians star who featured heavily during the video. Several of his comical moments were caught on camera as the Mumbai Indians players revealed why they thought the young wicket-keeper is the funniest guy going around.

“I think it has to be Ishan Kishan only. Even after the game, if it didn’t go our way he’s the guy who I like to be with at that time. Ishan, Krunal, Hardik, all these people are fun to be with after the game when the moment is not light at all,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

The spin duo of Jayant Yadav and Rahul Chahar echoed similar sentiments as they elaborated on why Ishan Kishan is their pick for the Mumbai Indians joker.

“Everyone knows Ishan Kishan is always goofing around. So I think it has to be him,” Rahul Chahar said.

“It’s difficult to describe Ishan Kishan in an anecdote. I think the situational things that he does. He’s just witty,” Jayant Yadav mentioned.

The entire Mumbai Indians squad will be seen together once again later this year when IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE.

