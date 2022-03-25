[Watch] Mumbai Indians' Tim David and Tilak Verma have fun behind the scenes on 'MI TV'

Five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians (MI) recently gave a sneak peek of their fun session ahead of IPL 2022, slated to commence on March 26 (Saturday).

The Mumbai franchise shared a short clip where the cricketers had a fun pool session before spending some quality time at the MI arena on Thursday.

MI captioned the video as:

"10/10 doctors recommend starting your day with a dose of 𝐌𝐈 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians MI TV."

The video started with young Proteas superstar Dewald Brevis giving a brief on how the day went before the camera panned out to the pool where the players were spotted playing water polo.

Tim David and Tilak Verma shared some good banter outside the pool. The video also gave a glimpse of the 13000 sq. ft 'MI arena' where the players were seen playing pool and table tennis.

"Highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians this season is going to be Suryakumar Yadav" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra recently made his prediction for the MI, saying that Rohit Sharma not having 600+ runs seasons could be a concern for the side.

However, he believes the 31-year-old Suryakumar Yadav will end up as the highest scorer despite missing the first game.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 44-year-old cricket expert said:

"Who can be the highest run-scorer? There are three big contenders here. Rohit Sharma is otherwise an absolute rockstar in white-ball cricket but he hasn't scored too many runs for the Mumbai Indians. That is a bit of a concern."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"He hasn't had a 600-run season. Ishan Kishan is another guy, they have bought him for 15.25 crores. The highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians this season is going to be Suryakumar Yadav even though he will miss the first match."

The former Indian opener also feels Mumbai will not qualify for the playoffs just like last season.

"Where can this team finish? I feel the Mumbai Indians will not be able to qualify this time."

MI will kick off their IPL 2022 schedule against the Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium.

