[Watch] "My face every time the director says cut " - Hardik Pandya shares hilarious compilation video of ad shoots

Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently gave fans a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes fun that takes place when he is shooting for an advertisement.

On Friday, June 16, he posted a compilation video on his Instagram account, in which he can be seen making a poker face every time a director yelled cut. The cricket star captioned the post:

"My face every time the director says cut."

On the cricketing front, Hardik Pandya was last seen in action during the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He led his team, the Gujarat Titans (GT), to the final, where they suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket loss (DLS method) to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

He finished with 346 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 136.75. With the ball, he had a rather quiet season, taking three wickets in 25 overs.

Hardik Pandya could be India's captain for upcoming white-ball series against West Indies

Team India are scheduled to tour West Indies in July and August for a multi-format series. The two sides will lock horns in two Test matches, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is.

According to the Times of India, regular skipper Rohit Sharma could be rested for some part of the tour. Hardik Pandya is the frontrunner to lead the white-ball team in Sharma's absence.

He has been at the helm of India's T20I team after last year's T20 World Cup in Australia. Pandya has received widespread praise for his leadership in the IPL as well as in international cricket.

The squads for the West Indies tour are expected to be picked on June 27. The two-match Test series kicks off at Windsor Park (Roseau, Dominica) on July 12. The ODI series will commence on July 27 at Kensington Oval (Bridgetown, Barbados).

The tour will conclude with a five-match T20I series, beginning August 3 at Brian Lara Stadium (Tarouba, Trinidad). The Men in Blue have a busy year ahead as they are set to feature in some high-profile encounters, including the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC ODI World Cup.

