[Watch] “My little soldier” – Krunal Pandya shares a heartwarming post with Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya shared an adorable post with his nephew (younger brother Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya) on Tuesday, June 20.

In the clip, Krunal can be seen teaching Agastya how to salute as the duo enjoyed quality time with each other. Sharing the post on Instagram, Krunal captioned:

“My little soldier.”

Responding to the post, Hardik Pandya dropped a heart emoji.

It’s worth mentioning that Krunal and Agastya enjoy great camaraderie with each other. The former often shares clips and pictures with the kid.

Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma welcomed their first child, Kavir Krunal Pandya, in July last year.

On the professional front, Krunal recently led LSG, in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul, to the playoffs before they lost to five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by 81 runs in the Eliminator.

The 32-year-old finished the season with 188 runs and nine wickets in 15 games. He is likely to next be seen playing for Baroda in domestic cricket.

Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, led his team Gujarat Titans (GT) to back-to-back IPL finals in 2023. GT, though, lost to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets via DLS method in the IPL 2023 final during a last-ball thriller. The all-rounder amassed 346 runs and scalped three wickets in 16 games this season.

Hardik Pandya likely to lead Team India during T20I series against West Indies

Hardik Pandya is likely to lead Team India once again in the five-match T20I series during India’s tour of the West Indies. The 29-year-old recently guided India to series wins against New Zealand and Sri Lanka at home earlier this year. He has so far led the Men in Blue to eight wins in 11 games, while one ended in a tie.

Interestingly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet appointed Hardik Pandya as the official captain for T20Is.

In a press conference earlier this year, India head coach Rahul Dravid said:

“I am not aware of India adopting split captaincy. I am not the right man to comment on it. You should ask the selectors about it. But no, I do not think so of any such move in the near future.”

This came as Hardik is leading the Men in Blue in T20Is after they crashed out of the 2022 T20 World Cup after a 10-wicket loss against England in the semi-finals.

