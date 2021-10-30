[Watch] Navdeep Saini bowls inside his hotel room, Suresh Raina responds: "Please don't break the door"

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini may not have been part of the T20 World Cup squad, but that hasn't stopped him from being active on social media. In what appears to be a video shot some time ago, Saini can be seen bowling inside his hotel room with a tennis ball.

The seamer was seen sporting a Manchester City kit and bowling full steam in the room. He took to Instagram to share the clip and captioned the post:

"No matter what! You should keep moving🧗🏻."

You can view the clip below:

The video also saw a string of replies from fellow cricketers. Leggie Kuldeep Yadav commented, "😂😂😂Bs Bs," while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina had a cheeky response. He wrote:

"Door na toot jae bro easy lol 😂 best wishes."

Navdeep Saini unlikely to be retained by RCB in IPL 2022

After what has been a rather dismal IPL 2021, Navdeep Saini is most likely to find a new franchise in IPL 2022. He played just two matches in the previous season which saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ousted in the playoffs by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Saini, known for comfortably clocking in excess of 140 kmph, also had his share of injury woes ahead of the restart in the UAE. With Mohammed Siraj emerging as a more consistent performer, Saini lost out on making the playing XI.

The 2018 IPL Player Auction saw an intense bidding war for the quick and RCB successfully bagged him for INR 3cr.

To date, Navdeep Saini holds the distinction for bowling the second-fastest ball in the IPL by an Indian. He led the list before Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer Umran Malik topped him with a 152.95 kmph delivery.

Saini has also breached the 150 kmph-mark in IPL 2019 four times, with speeds of 152.83 kmph, 152.48 kmph, 152.47 kmph and 151.98.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar