[Watch]: Nic Maddinson unleashes inner 'Jasprit Bumrah' during Marsh Sheffield Shield game

Victoria all-rounder Nic Maddinson surprised everyone by imitating the bowling action of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, leaving his teammates and commentators in splits.

On the first ball of the 160th over of Western Australia's innings in the Marsh Sheffield Shield, Maddinson decided to try something different. He approached the crease while mimicking Bumrah's run-up and bowling action and delivered a ball outside off stump. It was one of those light-hearted moments as both teams knew the game was heading towards a draw.

Here's the video of Nic Maddinson imitating Bumrah's bowling action that went viral:

Jasprit Bumrah made a strong comeback in IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have a depleted bowling attack for the IPL 2022 season and naturally, Jasprit Bumrah is their most important bowler. However, the 28-year-old had a horrible start to the season against the Delhi Capitals.

In just 3.2 overs, Bumrah gave away 43 runs as MI were shocked by some late lower-order hitting by the Capitals. Bumrah's critics took this opportunity to troll the bowler and his poor start to the campaign.

However, as champion players always do, Bumrah made a sensational comeback individually against the Rajasthan Royals in the next game. Although Jos Buttler clobbered the other MI bowlers to all parts of the ground, he couldn't quite dominate Bumrah.

In the four overs, Bumrah gave away just 17 runs and picked up three wickets but couldn't stop his side from falling to defeat against the Royals.

MI are yet to win a game in the IPL 2022 season and will be disappointed with their start. They were coasting towards victory at different points in both games but eventually fell to twin losses.

Bumrah has had world-class bowlers like Lasith Malinga and Trent Boult bowl alongside him at MI over the years. However, with him being arguably the only potent wicket-taking option for the five-time IPL champions, this season will be a test of how much Bumrah can deliver single-handedly.

