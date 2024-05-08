[Watch] Nitish Kumar Reddy takes a brilliant juggling catch by the boundary to dismiss Quinton de Kock in SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 clash 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy took a brilliant catch to hand his side the early breakthrough in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. The rising player's catch sent back Quinton de Kock for just two runs in the crucial encounter in the qualification picture.

De Kock, after missing the last couple of games, returned to the playing XI, restoring LSG's usual opening combination with KL Rahul. After electing to bat first, the pair struggled against the new ball, particularly the South Africa.

Scoring only a couple of runs off his first four deliveries, Quinton de Kock attempted his signature whip to the leg side off a length delivery on his body by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. It seemed as if he got a decent connection, but Nitish Kumar Reddy was ready at the deep square leg boundary.

The youngster jumped to full stretch to stop the ball from crossing the ropes, and although he had clutched the ball, his momentum was taking him beyond the line. He released the ball in time and allowed himself to return inside the ropes in time to complete the catch.

Have a look at the brilliant catch right here:

SRH's fielding unit are on fire upon their return to home turf. Much like Nitish Reddy, another uncapped candidate Sanvir Singh took a blinder at mid-on to dismiss Marcus Stoinis.

Nitish Kumar Reddy had taken a stunning catch against MI in IPL 2023 as well

Nitish Kumar Reddy, apart from his exceptional batting ability and handy bowling skills, is also a gun fielder, making him one of the most promising all-round prospects in the country. In only the second match of his IPL career, against the Mumbai Indians (MI), he had taken a stunning catch to dismiss then-skipper Rohit Sharma.

The brilliant piece of fielding by the SRH youngsters have allowed the home side to be firmly on top of things against LSG. The early dismissals have trapped the visitors in a tricky situation as they have scored only 23 runs in five overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback