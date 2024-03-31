[Watch] Noor Ahmad claims Travis Head's prized scalp in GT vs SRH IPL 2024 clash 

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Noor Ahmed announced his arrival in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) by dismissing SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Travis Head. The mystery spinner outfoxed the aggressive opener in the ongoing clash between the two sides at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Head, fresh off his eventful debut for the franchise against the Mumbai Indians (MI), made a brisk start against GT as well. The left-handed opener began his innings with a couple of boundaries off Azmatullah Omarzai in the first opener.

The Australian batter, however, could not inflict as much damage on the bowlers in relatively good batting conditions against the new ball as he was off-strike for the majority of the powerplay. However, he made the most of the deliveries he got and raced away to 18 runs off 12 deliveries to help SRH post 56 runs at the six-over mark.

GT skipper Shubman Gill introduced Noor Ahmad to the attack right after the powerplay. The Afghanistan spinner struck in his fourth delivery by outfoxing Travis Head. The left-handed batter had tried to take the bowler on with a slog sweep, but the googly managed to breach the gap to strike the middle stump.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Noor Ahmad was among the two changes GT made to the playing XI following their heavy defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), away from home. Noor Ahmad and Darshan Nalkande replaced Spencer Johnson and Sai Kishore in the playing XI for the SRH clash.

GT right in the contest with Abhishek Sharma being dismissed right after Travis Head

After ending the powerplay on a sour note, GT made a resounding comeback in the middle overs of the contest. Following Travis Head's wicket, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad bowled a set of tight overs, leading to Mohit Sharma's introduction to the bowling attack.

The veteran struck in his first over, bringing his variations into count. The slower ball did the trick for the wicket as Abhishek Sharma was caught by Shubman Gill in a rather soft dismissal.

GT are piling the pressure on, applying the choke in the middle overs. SRH's scoring has dried up, and it is the South African pair of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen occupying the crease. SRH are placed at 90/3 after 12 overs.