[Watch] Noor Ahmad takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw in DC vs GT IPL 2024 clash 

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Noor Ahmad took a spectacular catch to send Prithvi Shaw packing in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

After being put into bat first, DC were off to a flier as their gun opening pair, Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk, dealt in boundaries. GT got the first breakthrough after the young Australian holed out to deep square leg in the fourth over, and Shaw also met the same fate a couple of deliveries later.

Shaw attempted a pull shot of Sandeep Warrier's bowling but did not connect it well enough. For a moment it looked like it might be a blessing in disguise as it was well ahead of Noor Ahmad, who was called into action yet again. The spinner, however, covered good ground in quick time, dove forward at an angle, and managed to catch the ball.

Ahmad was unsure whether he took the catch cleanly, and the on-field umpires decided to let the third umpire make the final call. Akshay Totre had a look at the catch from all possible angles, and felt that the fingers of Ahmad's right hand was beneath the ball, and claimed it as a clean take, although there was not iron-clad conclusive evidence.

Without any soft signal in place, the third umpire did not have any particular reference or inputs apart from visual evidence.

Noor Ahmad has earned a reputation of being a reliable fielder and had taken a solid catch against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad last season during the league stage.

Rashid Khan follows Noor Ahmad's suit to claim a stunning catch for DC's third breakthrough of the evening

GT have been on point in the powerplay, particularly in the second half of the phase, as they reduced the home side from 35/0 to 44/3 in quick time. Fielding played a huge part in the early collapse as it included two tricky chances.

After Noor Ahmad took a brilliant catch to dismiss Prithvi Shaw, his countryman Rashid Khan also matched his effort in the final moments of the powerplay. The leg-spinner took a brilliant catch after running in from deep point to dismiss Shai Hope and hand Sandeep Warrier his third wicket of the match.

