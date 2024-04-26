The 'silence' celebration made its presence felt yet again during the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25. A video of an RCB fan doing the finger-on-lips gesture in an exaggerated fashion has gone viral on social media.

Bengaluru beat Hyderabad by 35 runs in match 41 of IPL 2024. Batting first after winning the toss, RCB posted 206-7, with Rajat Patidar starring with 50 off 20, while Virat Kohli (51 off 43) and Cameron Green (37* off 20) also made handy contributions. In their chase, SRH were held to 171-8.

Hyderabad went into the match as the favorites on the back of their impressive form, while Bengaluru had won only one of their previous eight matches. As Bengaluru dominated proceedings, a video of a fan of the franchise in the crowd pulling off the 'silence' celebration went viral on social media.

It may be recalled that after SRH hammered RCB by 25 runs in the first IPL 2024 meeting between the two sides at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15, a fan club of the Orange Army posted a picture in which SRH fans were seen with their finger on their lips, doing the 'silence' celebration.

Ironically, the 'silence gesture' became famous after Australian captain Pat Cummins commented on the eve of the 2023 World Cup final that 'in sport there's nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent'. Cummins walked the talk as the Aussies stunned India in front of a full house at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rather strangely, IPL fans have embraced the 'finger on lips' celebration although it represents a painful chapter in Indian cricket. In fact, apart from the video that went viral, Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans also posed for a picture while doing the 'silence gesture', in an obvious response to SRH fans' celebration after Hyderabad's win on April 15.

How RCB got the better of SRH in Hyderabad

Batting first after winning the toss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a rapid start, racing to 43-0 after three overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis perished for 25 off 12, while Will Jacks was bowled by Mayank Markande for 6.

Kohli could not accelerate in the second half of his innings, but Patidar smashed two fours and five sixes in an aggressive knock. Green also chipped in with five fours, while Impact Player Swapnil Singh (12 off 6) hammered a six and four off T Natarajan in the last over.

Bengaluru didn't allow Hyderabad to dominate. Swapnil, Green and Karn Sharma claimed two scalps each, while Jacks and Dayal picked up one each. While Jacks dismissed Travis Head (1), Dayal got the wicket of Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13).

