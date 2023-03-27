[Watch] "Password bohot great, par yaad aya late"- MI shares a funny Instagram reel as Suryakumar Yadav joins team camp for IPL 2023

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav has joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) team camp to commence preparations for the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2023 season.

Suryakumar Yadav has enjoyed a great stint with the bat in the T20 format over the past year, and even rose to the top spot in the ICC T20I batting rankings due to magnificent performances in the format.

He has been the linchpin of the Indian team in the shortest format and was the standout performer in almost all the T20I series they played last year, including the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, Surya's form has dipped in the last two months as he has failed to score heavily in Test and ODI formats in the series against Australia.

He was dismissed for golden ducks in all three ODI matches in the recently concluded series against Australia. It will be interesting to see if Suryakumar can overcome the failures and return to his usual flamboyant run-scoring ways in IPL 2023.

MI updated their fan base on Surya's arrival in the team's camp by sharing a hilarious reel on Instagram. They captioned it:

"T20 is a different format, and he is a different beast in that format"- Dinesh Karthik backs Suryakumar Yadav to regain form in IPL 2023

Dinesh Karthik put his weight behind under-fire batter Suryakumar Yadav after his poor batting performance against Australia.

Karthik backed the Mumbai batter to come good in the upcoming IPL 2023, considering his marvelous record in the format. Speaking to Cricbuzz about Surya's dip in batting form, Dinesh Karthik said:

"Everybody feels for him because of the kind of talent he possesses, but T20 is a different format, and he is a different beast in that format. So when he wears Mumbai Indians colours, he is a different player. He'll only get confidence walking into that dressing room knowing that that's the format he's aced in the last couple of years."

He added:

"It has happened to every batter. It is very interesting to know that Ajit Agarkar was on-air when Suryakumar Yadav's third dismissal happened. He has gone through this phase where he has had a few ducks. Every batter goes through this."

Do you agree with Karthik's views above? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes