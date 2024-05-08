[Watch] Pat Cummins makes interesting gesture to his players after losing toss against LSG in IPL 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins was spotted making gestures to his men after he lost the toss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). SRH hosted LSG for a match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium earlier tonight, and Cummins came out for the toss with KL Rahul.

It looked like Cummins already knew what Rahul would do after winning the toss as he quickly gestured to someone from his team that the Lucknow Super Giants were batting first after winning the toss.

A fan attending the match live at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium shared a clip of what Pat Cummins did after losing the toss. He quickly gestured that SRH would have to bowl as KL Rahul preferred batting first on the surface.

Pat Cummins' side did a wonderful job despite losing the toss. Sunrisers Hyderabad restricted the Lucknow Super Giants to 27/2 in the first six overs. Ayush Badoni's unbeaten half-century lifted LSG to 165/4 in 20 overs, but in the end, SRH chased the 166-run target inside 10 overs only.

Can Pat Cummins win his 1st IPL trophy as captain?

Cummins won the ICC World Test Championship and ODI World Cup as Australian skipper last year. Now, he has an opportunity to win his first IPL title as the captain of the SunRisers Hyderabad.

After the massive win against the Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad have moved up to the third position in the IPL 2024 points table. They have 14 points to their name, with two more league matches to go. If SRH win even one of them, they will qualify for the playoffs.

SRH's next match is against the Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad on May 16. It will be interesting to see if the Orange Army can seal their qualification berth next week.

